Jaisalmer, January 26: The Rajasthan Police Intelligence Wing has arrested a local resident in Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The suspect, identified as Pathan Khan, was formalizing under arrest following an intensive interrogation by a joint team of security agencies. Authorities allege that Khan had been sharing sensitive strategic information regarding Indian Army movements and border infrastructure through encrypted social media platforms.

According to senior intelligence officials, Khan’s involvement with the Pakistani agency dates back several years. Investigations suggest he was first recruited during a visit to Pakistan, where he was reportedly lured with financial incentives and provided with basic training in gathering intelligence. Since his return, he is alleged to have maintained regular contact with handlers across the border, receiving payments via various channels for the information provided. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Punjab: 15-Year-Old From Pathankot Arrested for Spying for ISI, Police Probing Wider Network.

The arrest comes amid heightened vigilance by the Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) along the International Border. Officials noted that the suspect’s activities became particularly suspicious due to his frequent presence near sensitive military zones and his possession of multiple mobile SIM cards, some obtained through fraudulent means. Technical analysis of his electronic devices reportedly uncovered photos and videos of prohibited areas and army convoys.

This incident marks the latest in a series of espionage-related crackdowns in the border districts of Rajasthan. In recent months, security agencies have intensified monitoring of local residents who may be vulnerable to cross-border recruitment. Following his arrest, Khan was produced before a local court, which granted police custody for further questioning to determine if he was part of a larger network operating in the region. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: 'Never Knew She Was Spying', Says Odia YouTuber Priyanka Senapati on Links With Travel Blogger.

The Jaisalmer border remains a high-security zone, serving as a critical point for India’s defense operations. Authorities have reiterated the need for local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, as cross-border agencies increasingly use digital tools and social engineering to compromise national security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

