Jaipur, February 15: A Rajasthan Police constable has been dismissed from service after a viral video revealed that several notorious criminals and drug traffickers attended his wedding celebrations earlier this month. The dismissal of Ashok Bishnoi, who was posted at the Bhalta police station in Jhalawar district, was ordered by Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Budania on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The controversy erupted after photographs and videos from Bishnoi’s wedding, held on February 2 in Nagaur, began circulating in police social media groups. The footage showed several individuals, identified as "wanted" or "active" criminals, dancing and showering currency notes in the presence of the groom. Investigations established that at least eight serious offenders, many with active cases at the very police station where Bishnoi was stationed, were honored guests at the ceremony. Drug Racket Busted in Rajasthan: MD Manufacturing Unit Raided in Pratapgarh Farm Hut, Interstate Narcotics Racket Exposed Under Operation Chakravyuh.

In BJP ruled Rajasthan where history sheeters & known gangsters were invited in a Police Constable’s wedding and were seen dancing and drinking 😭 & this police is supposed to protect us. pic.twitter.com/IcMUAz6ej7 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) February 15, 2026

Following a confidential complaint, the district police handed the probe to the Circle Officer of Pirawa. The inquiry utilized technical evidence and call records to confirm the identities of the guests. Among the attendees was Pappu Tanwar, a suspected drug trafficker whose property was recently frozen under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act for being acquired through illegal proceeds.

Other identified guests included Ramesh Lal, an accused in two separate drug smuggling cases, and Ram Gopal, who faces five criminal charges ranging from gambling to narcotics violations. Police noted that the presence of these individuals at a wedding 500 kilometers away from their usual base in Jhalawar suggested a deep-rooted association rather than a casual encounter. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death: Probe Finds No Poisoning or Assault, Cardiopulmonary Arrest Confirmed as Cause of Death.

Strict Action Against 'Police-Criminal Nexus'

SP Amit Budania emphasised that the constable’s conduct was a direct violation of the department's core values and code of conduct. "We have a zero-tolerance policy toward any nexus with criminals. Such associations damage the credibility and image of the entire force," Budania stated during the dismissal announcement.

The Jhalawar district has been a focal point for anti-narcotics operations due to its proximity to the Madhya Pradesh border, a known corridor for smuggling. The fact that Bishnoi was celebrating with the same individuals his department was tasked with arresting was viewed as a significant breach of professional integrity.

