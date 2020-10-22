Gurugram, Oct 22: After one year of operating successfully in the Delhi-NCR region, delivery start-up Pidge on Thursday announced that company will soon start its delivery service in Mumbai and is looking at 1,500 delivery staff under its payroll by the end of the year.

Pidge, within a year of being operational, counts more than 80 businesses including Taj Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, The Big Chill Cafe and many others as its customers and has completed two lakh deliveries.

The start-up is currently operational in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and is the only on-demand, instant delivery and radius-free service available, the company said in a statement. Swiggy Onboards 7,000 New Restaurants, Delivers Over 10 Crore Orders Since Beginning of the Lockdown.

Mumbai residents will now be able to enjoy this radius-free and secure service starting across Mumbai, Pune, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Thane.

"For Pidge, Mumbai was the obvious choice after the Delhi-NCR region, given the similar dynamics complexities. We are excited and optimistic that we'll be able to delight businesses and consumers in Mumbai the same way as we did in Delhi and NCR region," said Ratnesh Verma, Founder and Leader, Pidge.

According to the company, to double up the security, the package is packed and sealed by the customers themselves and Pidge follows it up with live tracking of the package in transit and a one-time password (OTP) process as soon the package is delivered.

"In Pidge, we have found partners who not only seek to provide top quality services but are also passionately committed to achieving it," said Aseem Grover, Founder of Big Chill Cafe.

