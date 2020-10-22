New Delhi, Oct 22: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday revealed it has onboarded more than 7,000 new restaurants a month on Swiggy which is 3,000 more than the pre-covid times, along with delivering 10 crore orders since the beginning of the lockdown.

Nearly 6,000 new restaurants are small and medium restaurants compared to 3,500 in the pre-covid era and there has been a five-fold increase per month in onboarding fine-dine restaurants for online deliveries, Swiggy said.

"Our pan-India food delivery has recovered around 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid order value. In many markets, it is at 95 per cent, some even over 100 per cent," the company said in a statement.

In the IPL 13 season, Swiggy is seeing major cities reaching pre-covid recovery values. Home Delivery of Liquor: Swiggy, Zomato Begin Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Jharkhand During Lockdown.

During the ongoing cricketing season, the Tier 2, 3 cities have performed exceptionally well recording a double-digit growth over the first weekend itself, the company informed.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad are the most active metro cities while Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow are the most active tier-2 cities this cricket season.

"Almost over 200 cities have now reached 90 per cent of their pre-Covid GMV (gross merchandise value) levels with more than 70 cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-Covid levels," Swiggy said.

Certain micro pockets within the country have also reached 200 per cent of their pre- COVID value.

Big food delivery markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery.

However, due to a lot of the customers migrating from these metros into tier 2 and 3 cities, they have reached their 80 per cent GMV levels.

"With offices resuming operations, we can expect the working population to migrate back to the metros in the near future and reach full recovery," Swiggy said.

Swiggy's Jumpstart Package has supported over 50,000 restaurants in the last four months.

"Over 15,000 restaurants have leveraged Jumpstart for the ‘Best Safety Standards' tag and over 10,000 restaurants leveraged it for boosting their business," it said.

