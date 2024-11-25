Pilibhit, November 25: Two people were killed and 12 others were injured when two trucks and a bus collided with each other due to fog here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at about 7 am when two trucks hit each other near Sarai village toll plaza and a bus going from Gorakhpur to Ludhiyana also hit them, Circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi said. Pilibhit Road Accident: 3 Killed as Motorcycle Hits Tree in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Both truck drivers died and 12 people, including the bus driver, were injured, he said.They were rushed to a hospital where the condition of three of the injured were said to be in serious condition, he added. After the accident led to a traffic jam, the police intervened and cleared it.