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Farmers across India are awaiting the 23rd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a central government scheme that provides INR 6,000 annually in three equal payments. The most recent, 22nd installment, was credited on March 13, and based on the four-month payment cycle, the next installment is expected around July. However, the government has not yet issued an official date.

The scheme, launched in 2019, aims to provide direct income support to eligible farmers. Funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to help meet agricultural and household expenses. Over time, it has become one of the government’s largest direct benefit transfer programs for the farming community. PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: Who Will Get the Next Payment and Who May Miss Out.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना (PM-KISAN) किसानों के आर्थिक सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक मजबूत कदम। हर पात्र किसान परिवार को ₹6,000 वार्षिक सहायता सीधे बैंक खाते में DBT के माध्यम से प्रदान की जाती है, जिससे पारदर्शिता, स्थिरता और आत्मनिर्भरता सुनिश्चित होती है। #PMKisan pic.twitter.com/PcG9f4VgcR — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) May 4, 2026

When Will Farmers Receive INR 2,000 Payment Under PM Kisan Scheme?

Installments under the scheme are typically released every four months. With the last payment made in March, the next cycle points to a likely disbursement in July.

Despite this pattern, farmers are advised to wait for an official announcement from authorities, as release dates can vary due to administrative or verification processes. How To Download PM-JAY Ayushman Card Online?

How to Check PM Kisan Payment Status

Farmers can track their payment status online through the official PM Kisan portal. The process involves:

Visiting the PM Kisan website

Clicking on the “Beneficiary Status” section

Entering Aadhaar number, bank account number, or registered mobile number

The portal displays details of installments received and any pending payments.

Mandatory Requirements to Avoid Payment Delays

To ensure timely receipt of funds, beneficiaries must meet several conditions:

Aadhaar must be linked to the bank account

e-KYC process must be completed and active

Bank account details must be accurate and up to date

Failure to meet these requirements can result in delays or missed payments.

Since its launch, the scheme has released 22 installments, with more than INR 4.28 lakh crore transferred directly to farmers. A significant portion of beneficiaries includes women farmers, who have received over INR 1.10 lakh crore collectively. The program has reached over 2.17 crore women beneficiaries, reflecting its broad coverage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).