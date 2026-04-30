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The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) provides eligible families with free health coverage of up to INR 5 lakh per year. Beneficiaries can now generate and download their Ayushman card entirely online using Aadhaar-based verification and OTP authentication, without visiting any office. How To Register and Obtain Ayushman Card in 2026?

The digital system allows users to apply, verify eligibility, and download the card through official government platforms and mobile apps. In several states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, ration card details are also being used to simplify eligibility checks and speed up approvals. AI Hackathon 2026 for Ayushman Bharat Claims: How To Participate, Key Dates, Venue Details.

How to Download Ayushman Card Online

Eligible individuals can download their Ayushman card through the official PM-JAY portal, Ayushman Bharat app, or UMANG app.

Visit the official PM-JAY beneficiary portal

Log in using your registered mobile number

Enter OTP for verification

Search using Aadhaar number or registered details

Once verified, download the Ayushman card in PDF format

The process is fully digital and can be completed from a smartphone.

Step-by-Step Online Application Process

Go to beneficiary.nha.gov.in

Select “Beneficiary” login and enter mobile number

Verify via OTP

Choose PM-JAY scheme and select state and district

Search name using Aadhaar number or other details

Complete verification with photo, PIN code, and OTP

Submit application and check status after 24 hours

Who Is Eligible for Ayushman Card?

Eligibility is based on socio-economic criteria under PM-JAY. However, all citizens aged 70 years and above are eligible regardless of income or existing insurance coverage. Some government scheme beneficiaries, including CGHS and ECHS members, can also opt in.

Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Registered Mobile Number

Passport-size photograph

Additional documents like e-Shram Card or Labour Card may also support verification.

Coverage Under PM-JAY

The scheme provides comprehensive coverage of up to ₹5 lakh annually, including:

Hospitalisation and treatment costs

Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses

Medicines and consumables

ICU and non-ICU services

Diagnostic tests and implants

Follow-up care for up to 15 days

Treatment is available cashless at empanelled government and private hospitals.

In some states, individuals with an eligible ration card can complete the process from home and receive approval within 24 hours. This faster process is helping reduce waiting time compared to earlier beneficiary-list-based systems.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PM-JAY). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).