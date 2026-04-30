How To Download PM-JAY Ayushman Card Online?
The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme offers up to INR 5 lakh free annual health coverage. Eligible users can now download their Ayushman card online using Aadhaar and OTP via the PMJAY portal, Ayushman app, or UMANG app. In some states, ration card holders can get approval within 24 hours. The process is fully digital and accessible from mobile phones at home.
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) provides eligible families with free health coverage of up to INR 5 lakh per year. Beneficiaries can now generate and download their Ayushman card entirely online using Aadhaar-based verification and OTP authentication, without visiting any office. How To Register and Obtain Ayushman Card in 2026?
The digital system allows users to apply, verify eligibility, and download the card through official government platforms and mobile apps. In several states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, ration card details are also being used to simplify eligibility checks and speed up approvals. AI Hackathon 2026 for Ayushman Bharat Claims: How To Participate, Key Dates, Venue Details.
How to Download Ayushman Card Online
Eligible individuals can download their Ayushman card through the official PM-JAY portal, Ayushman Bharat app, or UMANG app.
- Visit the official PM-JAY beneficiary portal
- Log in using your registered mobile number
- Enter OTP for verification
- Search using Aadhaar number or registered details
- Once verified, download the Ayushman card in PDF format
The process is fully digital and can be completed from a smartphone.
Step-by-Step Online Application Process
- Go to beneficiary.nha.gov.in
- Select “Beneficiary” login and enter mobile number
- Verify via OTP
- Choose PM-JAY scheme and select state and district
- Search name using Aadhaar number or other details
- Complete verification with photo, PIN code, and OTP
- Submit application and check status after 24 hours
Who Is Eligible for Ayushman Card?
Eligibility is based on socio-economic criteria under PM-JAY. However, all citizens aged 70 years and above are eligible regardless of income or existing insurance coverage. Some government scheme beneficiaries, including CGHS and ECHS members, can also opt in.
Documents Required
- Aadhaar Card
- Ration Card
- Registered Mobile Number
- Passport-size photograph
Additional documents like e-Shram Card or Labour Card may also support verification.
Coverage Under PM-JAY
The scheme provides comprehensive coverage of up to ₹5 lakh annually, including:
- Hospitalisation and treatment costs
- Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses
- Medicines and consumables
- ICU and non-ICU services
- Diagnostic tests and implants
- Follow-up care for up to 15 days
Treatment is available cashless at empanelled government and private hospitals.
In some states, individuals with an eligible ration card can complete the process from home and receive approval within 24 hours. This faster process is helping reduce waiting time compared to earlier beneficiary-list-based systems.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).