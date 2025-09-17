New Delhi, September 17: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes, praising the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication and transformative leadership.

In a message shared on X, the President wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.” PM Modi Birthday 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and ‘Poshan Maah’ on His 75th Birthday.

She further added that PM Modi’s leadership has earned the trust not only of the nation but also the global community. “Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” the President concluded.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Warm Greetings

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा का उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करते हुए अपने असाधारण नेतृत्व से आपने देश में बड़े लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने की संस्कृति का संचार किया है। आज विश्व समुदाय भी आपके मार्गदर्शन में अपना… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2025

The Prime Minister's 75th birthday has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to X earlier in the day to salute the Prime Minister’s contributions to the nation. She wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a developed India, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji.”

CM Gupta went on to describe Modi’s life as a living example of the values of “Nation First,” Antyodaya, and the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. She praised his role in giving hope and dignity to the deprived and marginalised, and highlighted the new energy his leadership has brought to the capital. “Under your guidance, we can all together realize the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Wishes PM Modi

Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Heartfelt Greetings

Joining the nation in celebration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the world's most popular Prime Minister, the true son of Mother India, the flag-bearer of Indian culture, our esteemed Shri @narendramodi ji.” He noted that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s development has accelerated, the underserved have received their due rights, and the country's global stature has soared. “On behalf of the Modi family members of Assam, we pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankaradev for your excellent health and long life,” he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).