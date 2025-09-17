New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central government will launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 'Poshan Maah' on September 17. The AIIMS Delhi will be organising Medical checkup camps at four centres.

According to Medical Superintendent AIIMS, Dr Nirupam Madan, "In the general OPD in our hospital, the number of men as compared to women is much more. This is a concerted drive by the PMO to encourage female attendance in hospitals. At AIIMS, we have the main AIIMS and outreach OPDs. In four of our centres, the main AIIMS, the Trilokpuri Centre, the Ballabhgarh Community Health Centre and Jhajjar, we are organising camps... It is open for all ladies to attend... We are offering a general health checkup, a gynaecological checkup, screening for cervical cancer and breast cancer."

"We are also providing them with ophthalmic checkups. There is going to be a blood donation drive on the 17th... These activities will be carried out throughout the fortnight, and they are just a walk-in for ladies from 9 am to 2 pm..." She explained about the medical checkup camps.

PM will also visit Madhya Pradesh on 17th September to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, it is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Over One Lakh Health Camps to be organised across Government facilities across the country from 17th September to 2nd October. PM will launch Adi Seva Parv for MP: a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions.

PM will also distribute one-crore Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card for MP and he will also inaugurate PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will also inaugurate Health Camps and the 8th Poshan Maah in line with the Nationwide launch of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' & 8th Poshan Maah by Prime Minister in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. He will visit MDU University in Rohtak, Haryana.

The world's largest blood donor organization, Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP), in collaboration with the Government of India, is also set to organize the world's largest blood donation campaign - Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0.

On 17th September 2025, 7,500+ blood donation camps will be organised across 75 countries, including India, in a single day. This unparalleled mega initiative of service, dedication, and patriotism will be a milestone in the history of global humanitarian service. (ANI)

