Mumbai, July 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history on Thursday (local time) as France President Emmanuel Macron conferred him with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. This prestigious accolade, considered the highest French honour in both military and civilian orders, marks a significant milestone for PM Modi, who becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to receive France's Highest Civilian and Military honour.

The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French President, where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner. PM Modi thanked French President Macron for the honour on behalf of the people of India. "It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for furthering friendship with our nation," PM Modi tweeted. But, while Modi became the first PM to receive this distinguished recognition, two other Indians were presented with French titles in the past. PM Modi Conferred 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour' Award Photos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives France's Highest Award From French President Emmanuel Macron, Becomes First Indian PM To Receive the Honour.

Indians Who Received France's Highest Civilian and Military Honour:

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala:

The "Father of the Patiala-Shahi, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, recieved the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour in 1930, thus becoming the first Indian ever to get conferred with such an award. He served as a Major General in the British Indian Army and commanded over the Patiala Lancers while participating in World War I in France, the Middle East and Italy. He was conferred with France's Grand Officer honour in 1918. PM Modi in France: India Committed To Do Everything To Make Planet Peaceful and Sustainable, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala:

The last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Kapurthala in the British Empire of India, Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, became the second Indian to be conferred with the Grand Cross. He was awarded the title in 1948. Previously, he was acknowledged with the Grand Officer title in 1924. He served as the Indian Representative to the League of Nations General Assembly in Geneva in 1925, 1927, and 1929.

The Legion of Honour, also known as the National Order of the Legion of Honour, holds the distinction of being the highest French decoration bestowed upon individuals, whether in civil or military realms. Widely recognised as one of the most renowned national honours globally, it carries immense prestige and recognition. The Order was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, and the motto of the Order is Honneur et Patrie, French for Honour and Fatherland. The Legion of Honour has five degrees of increasing distinction: three ranks - Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), and Commandeur (Commander) - and two titles - Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand-Croix (Grand Cross).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).