Paris, July 14: Calling France a "strong and trusted partner," Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that India is committed to doing everything to make the planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, attended the military parade on National Day as the Chief Guest.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India, inspired by its centuries-old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!"

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron, tweeted, "A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade".

The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris. PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade. The French fighter jets, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag — red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow.

Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums. Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade. Champs-Élysées was gilded in the colours of the French Flag. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

This year the Bastille Day Parade had 6,300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This included a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army was represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

The Punjab Regiment participated in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915 during World War One. The regiment also won 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours in the Second World War. In a moment to savour for India, the IAF Rafales streaked the skies over the Champs-Elysees, leaving the audience in awe.

