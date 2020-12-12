New Delhi, December 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 93rd annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), defended the controversial farm reform laws which have evoked massive agrarian protests. The purpose behind the reforms is to "increase the farmers' income" and provide them "access to new markets", Modi underlined.

In an apparent reference to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (FPTC) Act - one of the three contentious laws enacted by his government - the Prime Minister said the farmers can now sell their produce both inside and outside the mandis. They can also use the digital medium for the transaction, he added. PM Narendra Modi at FICCI Convention: 'In 20-20 Match Things Change Rapidly, But 2020 Baffled Everyone'.

"Today, farmers of India can sell their produce both at the mandis, as well as outside. Farmers can also sell their produce on digital platforms. We've taking all these initiatives to increase the farmers' income and make them more prosperous," Modi said in his inaugural address at the FICCI virtual event.

The set of reforms which the government is spearheading will no only widen the farmers' income net, but also provide him access to new markets and technology. The initiatives will usher into an era of investments in the country's agricultural sector.

"We had seen walls between agriculture sector and other areas associated with it - be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology," the PM said.

"The cold storage infrastructure will be modernised. This will result in more investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers will be benefited the most out of it," Modi further added.

Notably, thousands of farmers are protesting the borders of Delhi since the last month seeking the complete rollback of the new farm laws. The agrarian bodies have alleged a ploy behind the government permitting trade outside the mandis.

The move, they claim, will lead to the "dismantling" of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), thereby "diluting" the system of Minimum Support Prices (MSP)-based procurement.

