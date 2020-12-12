New Delhi, December 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his inaugural address at the FICCI Annual Convention 2020, recalled the uncertainty which was witnessed in the year that is passing by. The year drew parallels with a 20-20 cricket match due to the constant challenges and rapid changes that came to the fore, Modi said.

Even though 2020 was a tumultuous period, the crisis is fading away and the situation is inching towards normalcy, Modi claimed. The pandemic is coming under control, and the economic activities are gathering pace across the country, he suggested. Economy Can Be Revived Only by Boosting Consumer Sentiments: FICCI President Sangita Reddy.

"In the match of 20-20 we saw a lot of things changing rapidly. But 2020 baffled everyone. The nation and entire world saw a lot of ups and downs. When we'll think of corona period a few years later, perhaps we won't be able to believe it. It's good that things are improving swiftly," Modi said at the 93rd edition of the FICCI convention.

"When the pandemic began in February-March, we were fighting against an unknown enemy. There were a lot of uncertainties - be it production, logistics, revival of economy - there were multiple issues. The question was, how long will this go on? How will things improve?" he added.

"By December, the situation has changed. We have answers as well as a roadmap. The economic indicators today are encouraging. The things learnt by the nation at the time of crisis have further strengthened the resolutions of future," the PM further said.

Record Investment in India in Last 6 Years

The faith that the world placed on India in the last 6 years, has further strengthened in the past few months. Be it FDI or FPI - foreign investors have made record investments in India and are continuing to do that: PM Narendra Modi addresses the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI pic.twitter.com/MiEMRjOoPl — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

"Policies of past promoted inefficiency in many sectors & stopped new experiments. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan promotes efficiency in every sector. Emphasis is being laid to re-energise technology-based industries in sectors in which India has long term competitive advantage," Modi added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).