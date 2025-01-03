New Delhi, January 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stones for two new Delhi University campuses and a college named after BJP ideologue Veer Savarkar. The project, with an investment of over Rs 600 crore, aims to boost educational opportunities and modernise facilities.

The foundation-laying ceremony was held at Ashok Vihar where the prime minister also launched a slew of other infra projects for the national capital. The East campus at Surajmal Vihar and the West campus at Dwarka Sector 22 are being added to the existing North and South campuses as part of DU's efforts to expand its presence across the city. ‘Sheesh Mahal, Aapda’: PM Narendra Modi Takes Swipe at AAP While Launching Projects, Calls for Its Defeat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Video).

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates two urban redevelopment projects - the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka PM Modi also lays the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar… pic.twitter.com/gyydATTrOw — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

The East Campus, spanning 15.25 acres, is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. It will offer LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year LLB programme, alongside other multidisciplinary courses. The campus will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias and two common rooms, spread across a built-up area of 59,618 square metres.

The West Campus, being built at Rs 107 crore, will be a new academic block in the first phase. Covering 19,434.28 square metres, it will have 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, seminar halls and separate common rooms for boys and girls. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Swabhiman Flats for Dwellers of JJ Clusters in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar (Watch Videos).

In addition to the campuses, Modi laid the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, just a five-minute walk from the West Campus. The college, with a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, will offer modern facilities, including 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms and a canteen.