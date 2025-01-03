New Delhi, January 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the AAP as an "aapda" for Delhi, saying this "aapda" has taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years. Addressing people after launching a slew of infra projects in the national capital, including in housing and education sectors, he hit out at the city government led by AAP and said the situation in the national capital would worsen if its reign continued.

On the one hand, the Centre is making a lot of efforts; on the other, the Union Territory government stands for brazen lies, he said, accusing the AAP government of committing corruption in a host of sectors ranging from school education to fighting pollution and liquor trade. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Swabhiman Flats for Dwellers of JJ Clusters in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Takes Swipe at AAP in Delhi

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "The country knows very well that Modi has never built a house for himself, but in the past ten years, I have fulfilled the dreams of over four crore poor families by providing them with homes. I could have built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for myself, but my… pic.twitter.com/yMgLaFTAOd — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2025

With the assembly elections set to be held in the city next month, the prime minister said Delhi had launched a war on this "aapda (disaster)" and decided to get rid of it. "This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building and people's welfare. Therefore, 'aapda' has to be removed and the BJP brought in," he said.

Due to the city government not allowing the Centre's signature health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and other programmes in the national capital, Modi said he was unable to help the people living here fully despite his efforts. If highways are being built in the capital and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been able to make houses for the poor, it is because "aapda" does not have much role in these sectors, he added. ‘Today Is Important Day for Delhi’s Development’: PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Inauguration of Development Works.

Taking a swipe at former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said he could also have built a "sheesh mahal" for himself but his dream was to ensure homes for everyone in the country. "These people commit corruption and then glorify it," he said, accusing AAP of shamelessness and making false promises.

The BJP has been targeting Kejriwal for allegedly spending a huge amount of money on his official residence when he was chief minister, and described his erstwhile home as "sheesh mahal".