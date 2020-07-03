New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the strategic frontier region of Ladakh, which remains tense amid the stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Modi met the troopers who were injured in the June 15 clash in Galwan Valley that had claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and left at least 76 with injuries.

Modi, apart from inspecting their condition at the medical facility in Leh, also briefly addressed them. The Prime Minister lauded their bravery and credited their valour for safeguarding the Indian territory in the region. Age of Expansionism is Over, This is the Age of Development, PM Modi in Swipe on China.

"The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations," PM Modi said.

"A message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery," he added.

"Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power. I pay my respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you. Hope everyone gets well soon," the Prime Minister further said.

#WATCH Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power, and I am able to say this because of braves like you: PM Modi in Leh

While Modi's address to the injured jawans was aired on Friday evening by news agency ANI, he had met them earlier in the day, before addressing soldiers and senior officers in Ladakh's Nimo.

Modi sent a stern message to neighbouring China while speaking to the Army personnel in Nimo, stating that the era of "expansionism" is over and India's pursuit for peace should not be considered as her weakness.

"The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," Modi said.

