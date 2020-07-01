Lucknow, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been requested to visit Ayodhya and attend the "bhoomi pujan" for the proposed Ram Mandir, said head of the trust formed to oversee the construction of the awaited temple. A formal request, in form of a letter, was sent to PM Modi by Nitya Gopal Das, President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Ayodhya and inaugurate the construction activities of Ram temple. We'll ensure that there is no crowding," said Nitya Gopal Das, President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Ram Janmabhoomi Site in Ayodhya to Inspect Ram Temple Construction Work.

The bhoomi pujan was earlier scheduled on July 2, but was further postponed as the threat of coronavirus is yet to subside. Reports claim that the Prime Minister's hectic schedule could also be one of the reasons behind deferring the inauguration of temple construction activities.

The Trust is hopeful of beginning the construction in Shravan month of Hindu calendar, which begins from July 6. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has so far not revealed whether PM Modi is considering to attend the bhoomi pujan.

Apart from PM Modi, other notable invitees at the temple construction inauguration will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Decks were cleared for Ram Mandir construction at the contested site in Ayodhya following a 139-year-old legal battle. The title case dispute was settled on November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Hindu side.

The Muslim parties were granted a five-acre land in Ayodhya region as a compensation for the Babri Masjid - the mosque which stood at the disputed site - that was demolished by a frenzied mob in December 1992.

