PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Jhalmuri at NDA Meeting As He Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen enjoying West Bengal's iconic street snack jhalmuri during a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, a moment that quickly grabbed attention online after the PM shared a video of the interaction on social media.

The meeting was held to celebrate 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and to mark a historic political milestone, with PM Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

PM Modi Shares Video Of Jhalmuri Moment

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, PM Modi is seen being served jhalmuri by West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari during the NDA gathering.

Jhalmuri Moment At NDA Meet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The clip also shows the Prime Minister asking the vendor to serve the popular Bengali snack to other NDA leaders present at the venue. Several leaders gathered around the counter, while BJP leaders were seen enjoying the snack during the informal interaction.

The light-hearted moment quickly went viral, drawing reactions from social media users and political observers alike. Narendra Modi Becomes 'India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister'; Senator John Cornyn, Singer Mary Millben and Others Extend Greetings.

Why Jhalmuri Holds Political Significance

Jhalmuri is more than just a popular Bengali snack in Indian politics.

The spicy puffed rice dish became closely associated with the BJP's campaign in West Bengal after PM Modi made an unscheduled stop for jhalmuri during an election tour in Jhargram. PM Narendra Modi Says Service to People Is Ultimate Test of Good Governance.

The snack later emerged as a symbol of the party's outreach in Bengal and became a recurring reference during campaign discussions.

Derived from the Bengali word "jhal," meaning spicy or hot, jhalmuri is considered an important part of Bengal's street food culture and regional identity.

PM Modi Surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru's Record

The NDA meeting also marked a major political milestone for PM Modi.

On June 10, the Prime Minister surpassed the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become the country's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Nehru served 4,399 days as an elected Prime Minister after India's first general elections in 1952. PM Modi has now exceeded that tenure while remaining continuously in office.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years overall, her tenure was not continuous, making PM Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in Indian history.

NDA Meeting Focuses On 12 Years Of Government

According to sources, NDA leaders are expected to adopt a resolution congratulating PM Modi on the historic achievement.

The meeting is also focused on highlighting the alliance's accomplishments over the past 12 years, discussing future policy priorities and outlining the NDA's political roadmap ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

As discussions unfolded inside the meeting hall, it was the simple plate of jhalmuri that ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).