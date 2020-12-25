New Delhi, December 25: Pooja Devi, a mother of two children and aged in her mid-30s, has defied societal pressure and became the first woman bus driver of Jammu & Kashmir. The transport association has approved her license and deployed her as the driver for the daily Jammu-Kathua route.

The reason behind choosing this job is financial challenges, as well as an unconventional passion for driving heavy vehicles, Devi told reporters in Jammu. Pursuing the passion was a challenger for her as both her family and in-laws had raised initial apprehensions. 100-Year-Old Woman Braves Cold to Vote in J&K DDC Polls.

Devi, however, was adamant to work as a driver of a public transport bus. She pointed out that when women could assume the role of police, pilots, flyer of fighter jets and other challenging jobs, "then why can't they work as a driver?"

Devi, though recently appointed as the driver for Jammu-Kathua public transport bus, is not completely new to the profession. She has served for years as a driving instructor at a training school in Jammu. She earned around Rs 10,000, and explored better opportunities to meet financial challenges.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Lauds Pooja Devi

Proud to have from district #Kathua, #JammuAndKashmir, the first women bus driver Pooja Devi. pic.twitter.com/7wTMa272kC — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 25, 2020

On the road, she is often frequented to stares and comments as the society is yet to completely accept a woman behind the steering wheel. Devi, however, said that she ignores all such discomforting experiences. Her focus remains only on driving safely, she added.

Her male counterparts, however, have been appreciative of her work. "I have received so much affection from the people and the drivers. The response is surprising and encouraging," she told Greater Kashmir.

Notably, Devi's request to be appointed as the driver on Jammu-Kathua route was approved by Sardar Kuldeep Singh, president, Jammu-Kathua Bus Union. He called for more women to come forward and join the profession.

