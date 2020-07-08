New Delhi, July 8: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana" for Ujjwala beneficiaries by five months with effect from July 1, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the scheme on his last address to the nation on June 30. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana Extended Till End of November 2020, PM Narendra Modi Says 80 Crore Indians Will Get Free Foodgrains.

"The Cabinet under the leadership of @PMOIndia @narendramodi gave approval for extending #PMGKAY - Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana upto end November. 81.09 crore people would rightly get free food grains (5kg/person) for 8 continuous months," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tweet:

The Cabinet under the leadership of @PMOIndia @narendramodi gave approval for extending #PMGKAY - Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana upto end November. 81.09 crore people would rightly get free food grains (5kg/person) for 8 continuous months. #coronavirus — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 8, 2020

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme, five kg of wheat or rice will be distributed to each member of the beneficiary family. One kg of Chana will be given to each family member. The scheme would benefit 80 crore people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the first phase of the scheme after the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi. Under the first phase, free food grains were provided for three months from April. The second phase is from July to November.

