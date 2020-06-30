New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation. During his speech, PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana till the end of November 2020. He said that the extension will cost the government Rs 90 thousand crores and 80 crore families will be benefitted from the scheme. Under the program, individuals will get 5 kg ration for free and 1 kg of Dal per month free of cost. PM Narendra Modi Extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana Till November 30, Asks People to be More Careful During Unlock 2.

"PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, an extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crores," PM Modi. Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Modi also announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. "In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers," he said.

"Today, if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor and the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, this was Premier's sixth address to the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the guidelines for Unlock 2. The country will enter the second phase of Unlock on July 1.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in India has reached 5,66,840 on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 2,15,125 are active, while 3,34,822 individuals have recovered from the illness. Till now, 16,893 people have also died due to the infection.

