New Delhi, August 21: The health condition of Pranab Mukherjee remained critical, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt said on Friday. The hospital informed that the condition of the former President remains the same and he is being treated for lung infection. The 84-year-old veteran leader, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot earlier this month, continues to be on ventilatory support. Giving more details about his health condition, the Army Hospital said that the viral parameters of the former President are being maintained and he is hemodynamically stable. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Stable Now, Positive Signs of Improvement Noticed, Says Son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. He was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition. Mukherjee's health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection.

On Thursday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said that he was showing signs of slight improvement. Mukherjee has been hospitalised for the past ten days and is on ventilator support following a brain surgery. The hospital authorities said, "The respiratory parameters of Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilator support."

