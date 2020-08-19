New Delhi, August 19: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee is stable now. His son Abhijit took to Twitter to inform about his father's health and mentioned that positive signs of improvement have been noticed. He further mentioned that Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable. He further appealed to the people to continue to pray for his father's recovery.

Pranab Mukherjee had earlier informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure and requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Pranab Mukherjee Death Rumours: Son Abhijit Dismisses Reports, Says Former President is Alive.

Last week, there were rumours doing the rounds on social media that Pranab Mukherjee died. His son Abhijit Mukherjee was quick to point out that the news doing the rounds on social media is fake and his father is alive.

Here's what Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted about his father's health:

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

