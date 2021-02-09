New Delhi, February 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in Parliament today during a farewell to Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha.

He said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

PM Modi further added, "Power comes and goes. But how to handle it must be learnt from Ghulam Nabi Azad. I consider him a true friend," said teary-eyed PM Modi while lauding Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Should Apologise to People of Jammu-Kashmir, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Watch video of teary-eyed Narendra Modi bidding farewell to Gulam Nabi Azad:

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

He further applauded Azad and late Pranab Mukherjee. Speaking on this, he said, “I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members."

"There was a terrorist attack on pilgrims from Gujarat in Jammu and Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Azad called me at first. The phone was not for the information, his tears were not stopping. That time Pranab Mukherjee was the defence minister and requested for Indian Air Force jet for transporting the body. He said that don't worry, we will figure out something. But, Ghulam Nabi called me again. He was at the airport," PM Modi recalls Ghulam Nabi Azad's dedication with tears.

He further added, "I would not let you retire, will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).