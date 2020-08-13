New Delhi, August 13: On Thursday morning news reports started flashing that Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has died. However, his son Abhijit Mukherjee was quick to point out that the news doing the rounds on social media is fake.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "My Father Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable. Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflect that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News." Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President 'Hemodynamically Stable', Says Son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Check Abhijeet's tweet:

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi released a health bulletin and said that the condition of former President remains unchanged on Thursday morning. "He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," said hospital.

On Wednesday Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha posted an emotional message on Twitter stating that she hopes that God will choose the best path for her father and gives her strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

