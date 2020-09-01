New Delhi, September 1: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 years in Army Research and Referal Hospital in Delhi. Following his demise, the Union government announced a 7-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6. The last rites of the former president will be aired on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels.

Soon after the demise of former President, the national flag was lowered to half-mast as a mark of tribute towards Mukherjee. The Union government announced that the funeral will take place at 2 pm today at Lodhi Crematorium. Also, there will be no official entertainment due to COVID-19. People can watch live streaming at DD NEWS LIVE 24X7. Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President to be Cremated With Full State Honours in Delhi Tomorrow, Flag at Parliament Lowered to Half Mast.

Here's the DD link:

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaisah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and others paid their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee, at his residence in New Delhi.

