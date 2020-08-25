New Delhi, August 25: Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the sentence to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his tweets criticising the top court and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. Supreme Court heard the 2020 suo moto criminal contempt case against Bhushan today.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that while the court welcomes fair criticism, but those who criticise courts should not attribute motives to judges. Mishra was quoted saying, "We tolerate fair criticism and welcome it. But we cannot go to press to defend ourselves. I have never gone to press. We are bound by an oath."

Earlier in the day, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the top court during the hearing session that Bhushan should be allowed to go with a warning. "Let him go with a warning and tell him not to repeat this in future'," the Attorney General requested Supreme Court.

The apex court took a 30-minute break from the hearing to allow Prashant Bhushan to think on withdrawing his statement. The Supreme Court asked Venugopal: "Tell us what is to be done. We expected a different statement." Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court Defers The 2009 Case, to Place Questions Before Appropriate Bench.

Supreme Court gave 30-minutes time to Prashant Bhushan to 'think over' his stand:

SC gives 30 minutes to Prashant Bhushan to 'think over' his stand of not expressing regret over his contemptuous tweets against judiciary — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2020

Venugopal urged the SC to "show statesmanship" by avoiding the use of the power of contempt. Bhushan refused to apologise for his tweets on Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and the Supreme Court. Prashant Bhushan, in his August 2 affidavit said he only regretted a part of his tweets. Defending his two tweets, Bhushan said his tweets were against the judges regarding their conduct in their "personal capacity" and they did not obstruct the administration of justice.

He had tweeted a photo of CJI Bobde sitting on a bike. However, his August 2 affidavit statement said he regretted asking why justice Bobde was not wearing a helmet since it was on a stand. His lawyer, Dushyant Dave also said Bhushan's tweets were not against the institution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).