New Delhi, August 25: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the 2009 contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and requested the Chief Justice to place it before an appropriate bench. The apex Court deferred the case to September 10. The 2009 contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan is for his derogatory tweets against former SC judges. On Monday, Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the top Court for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold. He said an insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution.

The top Court took up the hearing of the 11-year-old contempt case against Bhushan on Tuesday. The top court bench comprising of justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari heard the matter today. Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Lawyer-Activist Declines SC's Offer to Reconsider Statement, Says 'Don't Think It Will Serve Any Useful Purpose'.

On August 20, the top court had granted time till August 24 to Bhushan to reconsider his “defiant statement” refusing to apologise and tender “unconditional apology” for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench.

On August 14, the Supreme Court had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. He had said the judiciary cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest. For the derogatory tweets, Bhushan faces simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment.

