Priti Paswan Viral Video: Bhojpuri Dancer Breaks Silence on Viral '1 Minute 48 Second' Video, Issues Clarification

Bhojpuri stage dancer and social media personality Priti Paswan has addressed a controversial video circulating online that falsely implicates her, clarifying that she is not the person depicted in the explicit footage. The recording, widely referred to across digital platforms as a "kand video" (scandal clip), reportedly spans exactly 1 minute and 48 seconds. It rapidly gained traction across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) alongside authentic footage of Paswan's live cultural dance performances, prompting a public response from the creator to curb the spread of misinformation.

The clip has been referred to online as "Priti Paswan viral video", "Priti Paswan ka viral video" and "Priti Paswan Kand video" (scandal clip). While the video is circulating online, the Bhojpuri stage dancer took to social media to issue a clarification over the "1 minute 48 second" video clip. Priti Paswan Viral Video: Is the ‘1 Minute 48 Second’ Clip Real or Fake? Bhojpuri Dancer Responds.

'Priti Paswan Viral Video' Is Fake: Bhojpuri Dancer

Priti Paswan Clarifies Visual Discrepancies in Viral Video

In a video statement shared on Facebook addressing her followers, Priti Paswan (Preeti Paswan) categorically denied her involvement and detailed specific physical differences proving the footage is misattributed. Issuing clarification, Paswan said that she has a mole on her face and a tattoo on her shoulder. She further added that the woman in the obscene video lacks these permanent identifying marks. "But no mole or tattoo was seen on the woman in the viral video," she added.

The dancer strongly condemned the individuals responsible for associating her name with the explicit footage to generate internet traffic, warning that those distributing the video under false pretences will face legal ramifications. Paswan stated that those who are responsible will face police action as she coordinates with cybercrime officials.

Who Is Priti Paswan?

Priti Paswan has established a substantial digital footprint across northern India and neighbouring territories, building a large following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. She is predominantly known for her high-energy dance routines at regional Bhojpuri stage shows, cultural programs, and local fairs (melas). Her public appearances frequently draw significant crowds across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal's Madhesh Province.

Netizens Are Advised To Avoid Clicking on Accounts Claiming To Possess the 'Full Video'

Instagram Post Claiming To Possess Priti Paswan Viral Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Warnings Against Malicious Clickbait Links

Amid the "Priti Paswan viral video" and "1 minute 48 second" clip controversy, cybersecurity researchers and digital analysts have warned internet users against interacting with trending social media posts that claim to provide access to the full "1 minute 48 second" video clip. A large portion of the search volume surrounding the incident is being artificially driven by automated spambots. These malicious programs systematically target the names of trending internet personalities to generate deceptive links. Security experts emphasise that clicking on these unverified URLs frequently exposes users to clickbait networks, phishing attempts, and potential malware infections.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Account of Priti Paswan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).