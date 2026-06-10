Priti Paswan Viral Video: Is the ‘1 Minute 48 Second’ Clip Real or Fake? Bhojpuri Dancer Responds

An obscene video reportedly lasting 1 minute 48 seconds and purportedly showing Bhojpuri stage dancer and TikTok star Priti Paswan has gone viral on social media. The clip, often referred online as "Priti Paswan viral video", "Priti Paswan ka viral video" and "Priti Paswan Kand video" (scandal clip), has circulated rapidly alongside her regular dance performances from stage shows. Many questioned whether it depicts her in a compromising situation or if it has been manipulated or misattributed. Reacting to the controversy, the Bhojpuri dancer issued a denial and said that she was not the woman seen in the viral "1 minute 48 second" video.

Who Is Priti Paswan?

Priti Paswan (also spelled Preeti Paswan) is known for her energetic dance performances in Bhojpuri stage shows and short-form videos. She has built a significant following through platforms like TikTok and Instagram, appearing in live events across regions including Nepal's Madhesh Province and other areas with Bhojpuri audiences. Her routines often feature popular songs and draw large crowds at cultural programs and melas. Is Hetal Parmar Viral Video Real or Fake? Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence on ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip.

The Viral '1 Minute 48 Second' Video Controversy

A short video showing a couple apparently having s*x has gone viral on social media platforms. A lot of posts claimed that the woman in the clip is Priti Paswan. However, the Bhojpuri dancer has denied her involvement. In a video posted on Facebook on June 8, she said that she has a mole on her face and a tattoo on her shoulder. "But no mole or tattoo was seen on the woman in the viral video," she explained. Condmening the distribution of the footage linking to her, Paswan said those who are responsible with face police action. Payal Gaming MMS Video is Fake! Maharashtra Cyber Police Confirms as Payal Dhare Takes Legal Action, Shares FIR Copy.

'Priti Paswan Viral Video' Is Fake: Bhojpuri Dancer

Clickbait Links

A number of accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) claim to possess "full video" and ask users to click on their links. But netizens must know that a massive portion of the current trending search volume is artificially driven by malicious websites and automated bots. Spambots frequently target the names of trending internet personalities and creators, generating fake search terms and deceptive links claiming to show "leaked clips" or "viral scandals".

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Account of Priti Paswan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).