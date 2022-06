Kolkata, June 13: The situation in parts of West Bengal, where violent protests had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, is under control, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday.

He said police has arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and and lodged 42 cases. “So far, the situation is under control,” Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal Police Headquarters here. Prophet Remark Row: 20 Muslim Leaders Arrested in Gujarat for Protesting Without Permission.

Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting movement of people.