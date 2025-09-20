Mehsana, September 20: In a horrifying incident of domestic violence, a 28-year-old mother of two was allegedly forced to dip her hand in boiling oil to prove her fidelity. The alleged assault, reportedly orchestrated by her husband’s sister with the help of his brothers, took place on September 16 in Gerita village, Vijapur, Mehsana. The victim, a farm worker, sustained severe burns on her arm and one leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the FIR, the sister-in-law suspected the woman’s fidelity and repeatedly subjected her to verbal abuse and harassment. The accused allegedly hatched a plan to “test” her, heating oil in a vessel and ordering her to dip her hand into it. The victim told police, “I was beaten for refusing and pushed towards the stove in a way that my hand fell into the boiling oil.” The torment did not stop there, as the sister-in-law allegedly poured the hot oil on the victim’s right leg, threatening to kill her if she screamed. Neighbours and the woman’s father rushed to the scene and took her to the hospital. 'I Killed My Wife as She Had an Affair': Suspecting Infidelity, Bengaluru Man Pours Instant Adhesive Glue Into Wife's Mouth After Trying To Smother Her, Victim Survives.

The woman told authorities that the harassment had intensified over the past several months. Vijapur police have filed charges against the sister-in-law and her brothers for assault, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Gujarat: Man Remarries With Wife's Consent for Male Heir, Then Abandons Both Wives to Stay With Third Woman in Live-In Relationship; FIR Registered.

A Vijapur police officer stated, “We are recording statements of the victim and other witnesses. Action will be taken against all the accused.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

