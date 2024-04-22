Ahmedabad, April 22: In a shocking turn of events, a 58-year-old government school teacher is now under police scrutiny after he remarried with his wife's consent for male hair but abandoned both wives to live with his lover in Kathlal town in Gujarat's Kheda. The women, who have been left betrayed and aggrieved, took their case to the Kathlal police on Saturday, seeking action against their husband, his new live-in partner, and her parents.

According to the Times of India report, the first wife, the complainant, and the second wife, a witness, have detailed a harrowing account in their FIR. The teacher, who first married at 18, grew discontent with his first marriage after fathering two daughters, pressuring his wife to allow him to remarry in pursuit of a male heir. With her reluctant consent, he entered a second marriage in 2000 without legally divorcing his first wife. From this union, he had both a daughter and a son. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide After Going Through Live-in Partner’s Mobile Phone, Files Complaint for Breach of Trust in Godadara.

Man Abandons Two Wives to Live With Lover

However, the family's apparent harmony was disrupted four months ago when the second wife grew suspicious of her husband's fidelity. Her fears were confirmed when it was discovered that the teacher had taken up a formal live-in arrangement with another woman and subsequently abandoned his marital responsibilities. Gujarat Shocker: A Casual ‘Good Morning’ Message on WhatsApp From Unknown Number Leads to Extortion of Rs 3 Lakh From Trader in Rajkot.

In a desperate plea, both wives implored the man to return, only to face alleged assault by him, his live-in partner, and her family. The accused are now facing charges of domestic violence, criminal intimidation, and abetment as the case unfolds in Kathlal. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the legal and ethical implications of polygamy and domestic abuse in contemporary society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).