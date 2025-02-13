Bengaluru, February 13: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru where a man allegedly tried to smother his wife and poured instant adhesive glue into her mouth. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night, February 9, at the couple's residence in Harokyatanahalli, Nelamangala. After the incident came to light, the accused, identified as G Siddalinga Swamy (38), was arrested by the police.

According to a report in The Times of India, Swamy is a carpenter by profession. During preliminary investigation, cops learned that the Swamy and Manjula, who had a love marriage, hail from Raichur. Police officials said that the accused often suspected his wife's fidelity. On Sunday night, the couple fought over the same issue. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death Near Son’s School in Hebbagodi, Suspecting Extra-Marital Affair; Arrested.

Accused Suspected Wife Fidelity

Later, whe Manjula was asleep, the accused tried to smother her and went on to pour glue into her mouth when she lost consciousness. A police officer said that Swamy used the glue he used for woodwork. The accused told cops that he poured the glue, thinking that the liquid would arrest his wife's nerves and kill her by stopping her breathing.

'I Killed My Wife as She Had an Affair', Accused Tells Cops

Swamy, who thought his wife was dead, walked into the Madanayakanahalli police station and surrendered himself. "I killed my wife as she had an affair," he told cops. However, when cops reached the spot, they found Manjula breathing. She was immediately rushed to a hospital. Cops said that they washed the victim's mouth with hot water to ease her breathing while the ambulance was moving. Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction.

The 33-year-old woman is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Doctors said that Manjula was out of danger.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

