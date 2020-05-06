Public Transport to Resume Soon With Some Guidelines, Says Nitin Gadkari After 43 Days of Shutdown

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 6: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday assured transporters of the country that the government is working towards the opening of public transport. Nitin Gadkari at a videoconference with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India said that the public transport might open soon with some guidelines. The movement of vehicles and buses have been restricted since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Wuhan Sees 620,000 Public Transport Users After Lockdown Lifted.

However, the Union Transport Minister said that drivers should adopt all the safety measures, including washing hands, sanitising and wearing a mask while operating buses and cars. He also cautioned people to follow social distancing norms while travelling on public transport. Gadkari, in his interaction with Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India, did not give any tentative date of the resumption of public transport services.

Interaction of Nitin Gadkari with Transporters:

#LiveNow Interaction with members of Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India https://t.co/Q74pzXLlgt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 6, 2020

The Transport Minister also stated that the centre had urged state governments to run city buses on the London Model, where public and privates companies come together in operation public transport. He said that for providing services to people and for starting economic services resumption of public transport services in needed.

The centre on May 1 further extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks till May 17. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also given some relaxation in containment zones. In Green and orange zone, public transport has been allowed to function.