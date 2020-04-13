Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh Extend COVID-19 Lockdown; List of States/UTs Which Have Extended Restrictions Beyond April 14

A deserted road amid the COVID-19 lockdown in India | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: A total of eight Indian states and one union territory so far announced the extension of lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the transmission of novel coronavirus. The latest to join the list is the UT of Puducherry and the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. Speculations are rife that Modi would extend the restrictions on pan-India level. Check the list of states/UTs which have already extended the curfew-like restrictions.

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was the first to announce an extension in the current phase of lockdown. On Thursday, he said that the state would remain shutdown till at least April 30, whereas, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions would remain closed till June 17. Odisha has so far confirmed 77 cases.

Punjab: With 192 confirmed cases so far, Punjab has also decided to extend the lockdown. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that the stringent restrictions will continue till at least May 1.

Rajasthan: Congress-ruled Rajasthan became the third Indian state, on Friday, to announce an extension in the current phase of coronavirus lockdown. The state has so far confirmed 836 COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra: The worst-affected state with nearly 2,350 cases announced on Saturday that the restrictions will continue till at least April 30. The confirmation came from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following a video-conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all State CMs.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced on Saturday that the state would remain under lockdown till April 30. Bengal has so far recorded 187 cases of coronavirus.

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was most vocal in demanding the Centre to extend a lockdown, announced an extension in the restrictions imposed in the state till April 30. Telangana has so far registered 2,036 positive cases.

Puducherry, with a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, is the only UT to announce an extension in the lockdown before an announcement by the Centre. Arunachal Pradesh, which has recorded only one active case, is also the only northeastern state to extend the period of restrictions.