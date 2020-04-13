PM Narendra Modi Address to The Nation on April 14: Where to Watch The Prime Minister's Speech Live Online at 10 AM Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

New Delhi, April 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address people of the nation on Tuesday morning at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Twitter. "Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 am on 14th April 2020", the tweet said. During his address, the Prime Minister is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown and exemptions, if there are any. In India, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 9,152 with a spike of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 308.

According to reports, during the recently held video conference meeting with the Chief Minister of the States, at least 10 Chief ministers strongly felt the need for the extension of the ongoing shutdown. Reports inform that some Chief Ministers also advised the Prime Minister to extend it at least the rest of April. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech Live on DD National:

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The current shutdown ends on the night of April 14. In his address to the nation that day, the Prime Minister asserted that social distancing is the only way for the country to fight the battle against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister had made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross step out and stay indoors for the next three weeks. Emphasizing the massive danger the coronavirus poses, he said any negligence in these 21 days will "push the country back by 21 years".