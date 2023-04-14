Puducherry, April 14: Day by day cyber crime scams and crimes are increasing. Fraudsters are planning various scams through the internet to deceive people in any way possible. Several cases of scams such as hacking other people's WhatsApp and Facebook and asking for help, fraud by offering high-paying jobs abroad or fraud by asking them to pay customs duty due to multi-crore prizes. In another such incident, a youth has been arrested on charges of using Instagram to impersonate a woman fitness coach and convincing women users to send their nude photographs to get free advice on customised exercise tips to get a good body shape.

According to a report in TOI, the accused has been identified as 22-year-old Dhivagar. Police said that Dhivagar used to create fake Instagram accounts after receiving nude pictures and sent the photos to the women through different social networking platforms, threatening to release them online unless they made nude video calls to him. Delhi Shocker: Man Held for Extorting Rs 12 Lakh From Banker Leveraging Nude Video.

Dhivagar is a resident of Solai Nagar, Muthialpet in Puducherry town. He came under police scanner after a woman lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police to seek action against the youth and help her delete her photos uploaded by him in different social media platforms. Bengaluru Shocker: Therapist Arrested on Charges of Sexual Harassment Found With Nude Videos of Over 50 Women.

Police launched investigation and were able to trace and arrest Dhivagar using his Instagram and other social media accounts.

Police found nude photos and videos of more than 10 women in his mobile phone and will register fresh cases when they receive complaints from more women.

Police said that the accused after receiving nude photos from women would visit several online fitness websites to gather information of specific exercises needed to tone their bodies into a good shape and prescribe the 'customised exercises' to them.

The women did not suspect any foul play until they started receiving messages blackmailing them to make nude video calls. The cops asked people to be vigilant and not share any private photos or documents with anyone.

