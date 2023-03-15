Hubbali, March 15: In a shocking incident, a 57-year-old acupuncture therapist arrested on charges of sexual harassment was found in possession of nude videos of over 50 women. The accused, identified as Venkataraman alias Venkat, was arrested in November last year for the sexual abuse of a patient after a complaint was filed by the mother of a 13-year-old girl.

According to media reports, the accused was running a clinic in Mathikere. During the probe, the cops found 50 objectional videos of women patients who came to his clinic for treatment. The videos, in duration from 2-3 minutes to 10-12 minutes, were retrieved from two of his phones by the Forensic Lab Team. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Advocate Arrested for Stalking Woman Judge in Hamirpur.

How Did Matter Came To Light?

Reportedly, the therapist used to ask his women patients to take their clothes of during the treatment, saying it was necessary for the process. The complainant, the mother of a 13-year-old girl, came for treatment and was asked to undress. When she refused, the accused showed her a video of another 41-year-old woman patient in a nude state at his clinic. IIT-Bombay Canteen Employee Held for Peeping Into Women's Washroom in Powai.

Completely baffled, the woman contacted the woman in the video and informed her of her video. The woman then filed a complaint with the police, and other patients who had gone to Venkat's clinic for therapy were also informed.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Bengaluru police arrested the accused from his hometown Gooty in Andhra Pradesh. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sexual harassment and voyeurism.

