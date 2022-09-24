Pimpri, September 24: Pune Police on Wednesday arrested five persons for kidnapping and attempting to murder a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver from the Chincholi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The accused had tortured and attacked him with an iron rod and sickle while he was in captivity, Hindustan Times reported.

The victim was identified as Mahesh Devendra Yemgaddi. “The accused wanted to avenge the suicide of their family member, who, they believed, took his own life due to the autorickshaw driver,” police said. Gurugram Shocker: Man Beaten Up by Daughter-in-Law’s Family in Patuadi; Dies.

As per the reports, the arrested persons have been identified as Raju Laxman Devarmani, Akshay Shivraj Devarmani, Shivraj Laxman Devarmani, Vaibhav Suresh Naik, and Deepak Dilip Saude, all residents of Gandhinagar Dehu road. While the police are on the lookout for Kunal Katare.

The incident took place on September 20 when all accused reached the victim's home at around 8 pm. The prime accused, Raju, kidnapped Yemgaddi. The accused thrashed Yemgaddi’s mother and brother when they resisted. He took Yemgaddi in an auto to a deserted ground and assaulted him. Accused Katare tried to stab Yemgaddi with a knife but Yemgaddi somehow escaped. He was seriously injured in the attack. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mob Attacks Family of Muslim Man Who Eloped With Hindu Girl in Chhindwara.

The accused wanted to avenge the suicide of their family member, who, they believed, took his own life due to Yemgaddi. We have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder and further investigation is underway, said police.

