Gurugram, Sep 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after being beaten up by his daughter-in-law's family members, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, a native of Rajpura village, who lived in a slum near the Pataudi bus stand.

As per the complaint filed by Savitri, wife of the deceased, her son Rajendra was married to Babita 30 years ago. Due to a tussle between the couple, Babita went to her maternal home with her children four days ago.

"Around 7 am on Monday, when my husband Suresh was sitting on a cot outside his slum, Babita's father Surjan reached here in an auto with his four sons Ajay, Vikas, Kunal and Karan," she said.

"As soon as he arrived, Surjan started abusing Suresh and then everyone got together and beat him up with sticks. My husband got injured and when my daughter and I tried to save him, the accused also beat us," the complainant said.

"When I shouted for help, people started gathering on the spot. That is when accused managed to flee away in their auto. I took my husband to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a Gurugram hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Savitri said, adding she wants strict action against the accused.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Surjan and his sons under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) and 323 (causing hurt) of IPC at Pataudi police station.

"We have handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. We are conducting raids to nab the accused and they will be arrested as earliest possible," said ASI Dheeraj Kumar, the investigating officer.

