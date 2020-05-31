Pune APMC Re-opens After 50 Days as MHA Eases Lockdown Restrictions, Admin Assures 'Social Distancing is Being Maintained'

APMC in Pune. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Pune, May 31: With the Union government issuing the easing up of lockdown restrictions in India, Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Pune re-opened on Sunday after 50 days. Administrator of APMC market has assured that social distancing is being maintained and temperature of people and oxygen level has been checked.

Informing about the latest update, Administrator of APMC market in Pune BJ Deshmukh said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The market re-opened today after 50 days. 11,000 quintals of agricultural produce were brought to the market today, on 200 vehicles." Adding more, he said "The temperature of people and oxygen level is checked & they are sanitised. It is also checked if they are wearing a mask. Social distancing is being maintained." Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

Here's what Deshmukh said:

The temperature of people and oxygen level is checked & they are sanitised. It is also checked if they are wearing a mask. Social distancing is being maintained: BJ Deshmukh, Administrator of APMC market, Pune https://t.co/ABfMapUuYl pic.twitter.com/EFASabbjXC — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Government issued a new set for guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month under its UNLOCK 1 initiative. In the new circular, the Union government divided the unlocking in three phases. The Union Minister of Home Affairs stated that lockdown to continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities allowed.