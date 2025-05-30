New Delhi, May 30: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Friday issued norms to curb the illegal sale of radio equipment on e-commerce sites. The Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025, aims to curb the unauthorised sale of wireless devices that may pose risks to consumer safety.

The devices can mislead consumers regarding their legal position and interfere with critical communication networks, including those used by law enforcement and emergency services, said the Ministry. The guidelines were finalised following extensive inter-ministerial consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), where it was observed that walkie-talkies are being sold on e-commerce platforms without mandatory and clear disclosures regarding the requirement of wireless operating license or compliance with applicable laws. UPI Growth: Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Says India Achieves 47% of Digital Transactions, UPI Has Gone Global.

The product listings for walkie-talkies do not specify whether the device requires a license from the concerned authority for use. “The omission of details such as frequency range, licensing obligations under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, or the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2018 and the potential legal consequences of unauthorised use, misleads consumers into believing that the devices are freely operable by the general public,” the Ministry said.

Further, the guidelines mandate that only authorised and compliant walkie-talkie devices operating on permitted frequencies are listed for sale on online platforms. It stated that product listings must specify frequency ranges and other technical parameters and include proof of regulatory approval (equipment type approval). It also requires e-commerce entities to undertake due diligence and verify regulatory compliance, including licensing where applicable, and listings lacking frequency information or necessary certification should be taken down.

The new norms also prohibit misleading advertisements or product descriptions that may misinform consumers about the legal usage of such devices. Sellers should ensure that equipment listed for sale does not operate on frequencies that are not exempted from the requirement of frequency assignment and authorisation by the DOT and ensure that the frequency bands on the product description are clearly labelled. The guidelines also outline penalties and enforcement mechanisms for violations by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Indian Workforce Health Crisis: Significant Number of Corporates Employees in India Suffering From Chronic Illness, Poor Mental Health and Burnout, Says Report.

Previously, the CCPA issued 13 notices against 16, 970 product listings to leading digital marketplaces against the listing and sale of walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms. These were found without proper frequency disclosure, licensing information, or Equipment Type Approval (ETA), thereby, violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. “These platforms are under constant monitoring and examination, in addition to notification of the guidelines,” the Ministry said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).