Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30

New Delhi, May 30: The Union Government on Saturday issued a new set for guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month under its UNLOCK 1 initiative. In the new circular, the Union government divided the unlocking in three phases. The Union Minister of Home Affairs stated that lockdown to continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities allowed.

The Union Home Ministry in its circular stated that in the Phase-1 of the reopening, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Lockdown 5.0 in Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus Shutdown Extended in State to Combat COVID-19.

For the Phase-11 of unlocking, MHA said that schools, colleges, educational or training or coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

And for the Phase-III of unlocking, the MHA stated that dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

Here' what the MHA said:

Earlier, the Union Ministry had stated that they will will ease restrictions of the lockdown in a phased manner from June onwards for the ease of people.