Pune, September 5: Fire broke out at Intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Pune region of Maharashtra. According to reports, the blaze broke out at the hospital which is located in at Pune cantonment area, a military cantonment located in Pune. According to a tweet by ANI, as soon as the blaze broke out, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far in the fire incident.

On Wednesday, a similar incident was reported from Pune where 10 people, including four minors, were injured after a cylinder blast was reported from Wadgaonsheri. According to reports, the cooking gas had allegedly leaked inside the house, which led to the explosion. Fire brigade officials informed that the house where the incident took place was located on the first floor but the explosion was so massive that it damaged the house located on the second floor. Pune Cylinder Blast: 1 Dead, 13 Injured in Explosion in Dighi Area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital at Pune cantonment. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Earlier on September 2, as many as four people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after the leakage of gas from it in a flat in Maharashtra's Pune district.

