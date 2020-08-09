Pune, August 9: At least one person has been killed and several others have been injured in a cylinder blast in Pune on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, one person has died while 13 others have been injured in the blast.

Reports inform that the incident took place in Dighi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad earlier today. According to details by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, the injured people shifted to a nearby hospital.

Here's the tweet:

One killed and 13 injured in a cylinder blast in Dighi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad earlier today. Injured people shifted to a nearby hospital: Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade #Pune — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

