Pune, November 25: The hospitals in Pune are continuing the use Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients, as they haven't received any orders from the state government to stop its usage. As per the guidelines by WHO, Remdesivir is not effective in mortality among COVID-19 patients. A WHO panel issued the guidelines last week of the solidarity trial that studied the effects of four potential medicine regimens, including Remdesivir. It found lack of evidence on improved results, because of Remdesivir. There is no proof of it improving the survival rate, the panel said. COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Ministry Asks States, UTs to Take Steps to Prepare to Deal with Vaccination Side Effects.

However, without any directives from the Maharashtra government about it, hospitals in Pune have continued to treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir. The new guidelines by WHO have created issues for doctors and medical staff at various private hospitals. Relatives and known of the patients are forcing them to stop using the drug for treatment and look for alternatives. Remdesivir is given to the patients within four to five days and the prognosis is good. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 92.22 Lakh With 44,376 New Infections Added in Past 24 Hours.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean at postgraduate institute of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital told the Pune Mirror, “We use the drug along with the higher antibiotics. It enhances the treatment. Patients administered with Remdesivir have shown good prognosis and so we are going to continue with the drug. Even though WHO has issued guidelines, there is no diktat yet from the ICMR.”

