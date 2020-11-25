New Delhi, November 25: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 92.22 lakh with 44,376 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. With 481 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,34,699. The total active cases are at 4,44,746.

The number of discharged patients have improved to 86,42,771 with 37,816 new discharges in a single day. In order to keep a check on the rising coronavirus cases, travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arriving at Mumbai will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from today. Delhi's Air Pollution Played Key Role in High Severity of Third Wave of COVID-19, Says Arvind Kejriwal to PM Narendra Modi.

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 92.22 Lakh

With 44,376 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 92,22,217 With 481 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,699 . Total active cases at 4,44,746 Total discharged cases at 86,42,771 with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/NETxXBlNeN — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Delhi continued to lead the daily tally of cases and fatalities in the country. It reported 6,224 fresh cases and 109 deaths. This was the ninth straight day when Delhi’s count of new cases was the highest in India, and the fourth day running when the capital recorded the highest death toll from the virus.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the high severity of the third wave of COVID-19 in the national capital is due to many factors, pollution being an important one. Vaccine Tourism Set to Become A Thing in Future? Mumbai Travel Company Offers India-US COVID-19 Vaccine Packages.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that any COVID-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).