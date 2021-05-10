Mumbai, May 10: In a shocking incident, a resident of Paud has been accused of trying to extort Rs 1 Lakh by a Pune based Chartered Accountant on pretext of solving an abetment to suicide case amicably and not press charges against him. As per report, a land dealer, who has some business relations with the CA, had committed suicide few months ago, the accused claimed to be a relative of his and alleged that the former ended his life due to harassment by the complainant. Student Suicide: 15-Year-Old Hangs Herself in Gurugram After Allegedly Being Slapped & Scolded by School Principal for Wearing Earrings, Having Long Nails.

The CA filed a complaint with the Kothrud police in this regard. According to the FIR, “The man promised to resolve the suicide incident amicably if the money was paid to him and if not, he would press charges against him with the Paud police,” as reported by the Times of India. An extortion case has been booked against the man and the investigations are underway, with the police trying establish the relationship between the accused and the land dealer. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Commits Suicide, Sends Selfie Videos to Family Blaming Husband.

As per report, the accused contacted the CA several times since March 24 over call. Following which they decided to meet in person and the accused demanded money from the complainant. The police is also looking into the allegations made by the Puad residents against the CA and has sought the land dealers accidental death (AD) papers from the Puad Police.

