Hyderabad, April 1: A 20-year-old woman committed suicide in Hyderabad by hanging herself a day after fight with her husband. The deceased woman, identified as D Aishwarya, ended her life at a PG Accommodation on Road Number 3, Banjara Hills on March 29 night. Before taking the extreme step, she made selfie videos and sent them to her husband M Ashar and other relatives. She blamed Ashar for committing suicide. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Alleged Humiliation by School Authorities Over Non Payment of Fee.

Aishwarya met Ashar on Instagram and fell in love with him. They got married last year at a temple without informing their families. Since both of them were not financially independent, Aishwarya continued to stay at her parents' house. "However, later Aishwarya got a job in a hospital at Sainikpuri in July 2020 and started staying in a hostel there," her father D Ram Kumar told police. During this period, Ashar would visit her frequently. Hyderabad Man Rescues 107 People From Committing Suicide; Turns Saviour After Brother’s Death.

Early this year, Aishwarya got a job in an infrastructure company and shifted with Ashar in Khairatabad. After sometime, Ashar moved back to his house and Aishwarya shifted to a PG Accommodation. Speaking to TOI, ACP, Banjara Hills, M Sudarshan said a day before committing suicide, Aishwarya went to Asher’s house asking him and his family members to confirm when they will organise a function to inform all the family members about their marriage.

She was allegedly told to wait for two years by Ashar. Upset Aishwarya returned, made selfie videos and committed suicide. In the videos, she said she decided to end her life due to behaviour of Ashar. The accused hudband was later booked under Sections 498-A, 306 and 312 of the Indian Penal Code.

